HS1 Ltd’s 2023/24 ESG Report reveals sustainable milestones amid passenger growth

Posted: 20 June 2024 | Global Railway Review |

HS1 Ltd’s 2023/24 ESG report highlights strides in sustainability, including reductions in energy consumption and expanded community engagement efforts, underscoring its commitment to environmental and social responsibility amid passenger growth.

HS1 Ltd has announced that it has released its Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) report for the 2023/24 financial year, highlighting significant strides in sustainability amidst a period of continued passenger growth. The report details the company’s advancements across various sustainability initiatives outlined in its Sustainability Strategy.

Key achievements include a notable reduction in energy consumption per train journey, with a 5% decrease in electricity usage and a 16% reduction in gas consumption despite increased station foot traffic. This progress is bolstered by the establishment of specialised supply chain working groups dedicated to implementing energy-saving measures along the route and within stations.

At St Pancras International Station, HS1 has installed a cutting-edge recycling unit as part of its commitment to environmental stewardship. Moreover, the introduction of a Social Value Framework underscores the company’s updated approach to maximising social benefits, including community engagement and youth development aimed at fostering careers in the railway sector.

In terms of corporate responsibility, HS1 has made substantial contributions totalling nearly £70,000 through its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) efforts. This includes donations of IT equipment to local charities like HealthProm, volunteer support and contributions to prominent health charities such as Prostate Cancer UK and Bipolar UK.

The report also highlights HS1’s increased procurement of clean electricity, with a Corporate Power Purchase Agreement (CPPA) now covering approximately 40% of the company’s total electricity consumption, up from around 12% in the previous year.

Robert Sinclair, CEO of HS1, emphasised the company’s dedication to combating climate change and achieving its 2030 sustainability targets. He praised the collective effort in reducing annual emissions by 750,000 tonnes of CO2 equivalent through promoting ultra-low-emission travel options between London, Kent and mainland Europe.

Sinclair said: “Our mission extends beyond corporate objectives; it’s about offering a sustainable alternative for travel within the UK. As the highest emitting sector, transport must lead by example. We look forward to continuing our progress as more travellers opt for high-speed rail, ensuring we meet our ambitious goals for the future.”

The publication of HS1’s ESG report underscores its commitment to transparency and accountability in its sustainability efforts, setting a benchmark for responsible corporate practices within the transportation industry.