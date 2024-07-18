Amtrak enhances accessibility at Holdrege and Hastings stations

0 SHARES

Posted: 18 July 2024 | Global Railway Review |

Amtrak customers can now enjoy a more accessible and comfortable travel experience at both the Holdrege and Hastings stations, following nearly $10 million in improvements aimed at enhancing accessibility and comfort.

Credit: Amtrak

Amtrak has announced that it has completed nearly $10 million in improvements at the Holdrege and Hastings stations, enhancing accessibility and comfort for travellers. The Amtrak California Zephyr, which stops twice daily in Central Nebraska on its route between Chicago and the San Francisco Bay, now benefits from these upgrades.

Dr. David Handera, Amtrak Vice President of Accessibility, Stations, and Facilities, emphasised the importance of station accessibility, noting that these projects are funded by the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. “Station accessibility is a priority we’re actively pursuing,” he said.

In Holdrege, new platforms and crossings were constructed to facilitate boarding from both BNSF Railway Co. tracks, and a heated shelter was added as part of a $5 million investment. In Hastings, a new 860-foot boarding platform and a renovated passenger waiting area in the historic 122-year-old Spanish Colonial Revival Style depot were included in the $4.7 million project.

Local sub-contractors contributed significantly to the projects, which included accessible parking, sloped walkways, safety barriers, energy-efficient LED lighting, a new wheelchair lift and updated signage.

These improvements are part of Amtrak’s Accessible Stations Program, which has invested over $880 million since 2011 in accessibility upgrades at 124 stations nationwide. Last year, 20 stations were brought into compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), and another 30 are targeted for completion this fiscal year with an expected investment of $165 million, aiming for full compliance by 2029.

“These updates will make the Holdrege station more accessible to everyone. I would like to thank Amtrak for the efforts. The City of Holdrege looks forward to continue to work with Amtrak,” said Mayor James Liffrig.

“Whether you are visiting Hastings or embarking on a new journey on the California Zephyr, the updates at the Hastings station are a welcome addition. I would like to thank Amtrak and the local subcontractors who put these accessibility improvements in place and I look forward to this enhanced experience for our citizens and visitors,” said Mayor Corey Stutte.