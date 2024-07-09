Amtrak’s preliminary ridership figures for Borealis trains show promising start

Posted: 9 July 2024 | Global Railway Review |

Preliminary figures from the first full month of Borealis train service between St. Paul and Chicago show promising ridership with over 18,500 passengers, averaging 300 per train daily.

Credit: Amtrak

Amtrak has announced that the first full month of state-sponsored Borealis train service between St. Paul and Chicago has yielded encouraging preliminary figures, with more than 18,500 passengers recorded. This translates to an average of about 300 passengers on each of the daily eastbound and westbound trains, which are operated by Amtrak under contracts with Wisconsin, Minnesota and Illinois.

“Amtrak and our state partners have always believed the Twin Cities-Milwaukee-Chicago corridor was a great one with tremendous opportunity,” said Ray Lang, Vice President of Amtrak State Supported Service. “The ridership numbers we have seen so far confirm our belief and we expect this trend to continue as the service matures and we head into the peak summer travel season.”

Lang also highlighted the strong college and university markets along the route as a factor in sustaining ridership, stating, “With strong college and university markets on this route, we are confident Borealis will continue to perform well when students and staff travel in greater numbers this fall.”

“Borealis marks the first passenger rail service expansion in Wisconsin in 22 years and people are responding,” said Craig Thompson, Secretary, Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT). “The initial data is promising and reflects the hardwork done by WisDOT, our partner states and Amtrak to bring this service to the people of Wisconsin, Minnesota and Illinois. We’re hopeful the more people that ride Borealis and like it, the more successful it will be.”

Borealis trains offer a range of amenities including Coach and Business Class seating, a café car featuring regional items, wide reclining seats with ample legroom, free Wi-Fi and scenic views of the Mississippi River between St. Paul and La Crosse, Wisconsin. The trains originate from St. Paul at midday and from Chicago in the late morning, with Amtrak providing everyday discounts for children, students, seniors, veterans, military personnel and groups.

The positive initial ridership data signals a promising start for the Borealis service, as stakeholders remain optimistic about its future growth and success.