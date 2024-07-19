Amtrak unveils new renderings of future West Baltimore MARC Station

Posted: 19 July 2024

Amtrak has unveiled updated renderings for the future West Baltimore MARC Station, highlighting community input and promising enhanced transit connectivity as part of the Frederick Douglass Tunnel Program.

Amtrak has announced that it has released updated renderings of the West Baltimore MARC Station, a key element of the Frederick Douglass Tunnel Program. These new designs, refined with input from the Maryland Department of Transportation Maryland Transit Administration (MDOT MTA) and community feedback, build upon earlier versions shared with the public.

“These renderings reflect the meaningful input we received from community members through the design process,” said Amtrak Assistant Vice President Luigi Rosa, who is leading the Program. “The new West Baltimore MARC Station will upgrade the customer experience for thousands of annual MARC riders while enhancing connectivity to Baltimore Penn Station, Washington DC and beyond.”

“We are so excited for the public to see the transformational West Baltimore MARC Station,” said Maryland Transit Administrator Holly Arnold. “This is the next step in creating an interconnected transit hub for the West Baltimore community which will provide access to the local bus network, MARC trains, and the future Red Line light rail line.”

The new station will include several key features:

Toilets

An enclosed waiting area

Full ADA accessibility with lifts and level boarding platforms

Connections to local transit options, including the West Baltimore Bus Hub and future Red Line Light Rail

Roadway enhancements, including widened, protected pavements and improved pick-up/drop-off areas

Public art installations by local artists.

The West Baltimore MARC Station is part of the broader Frederick Douglass Tunnel Program, which aims to modernise a 10-mile section of the Northeast Corridor. This programme includes constructing a new tunnel for electrified passenger trains, replacing the 151-year-old B&P Tunnel, and investing $50 million in community improvements along the new route.

Completion of the Frederick Douglass Tunnel Program is anticipated by 2035. Amtrak and MDOT MTA are working on a detailed construction timeline for the new station and will provide further updates as planning and design progress.