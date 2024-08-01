Amtrak launches revitalisation programme for Washington Union Station

0 SHARES

Posted: 1 August 2024 | Global Railway Review |

Amtrak’s new revitalisation programme for Washington Union Station aims to enhance safety, comfort and operational efficiency, reflecting the station’s pivotal role as a major transportation hub.

Credit: Amtrak

Amtrak has announced that it has officially embarked on a new programme aimed at revitalising Washington Union Station, a key transportation hub and historic landmark. This initiative marks a significant step following a legal victory in which the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia granted Amtrak control over the station’s management and operations.

The comprehensive programme seeks to enhance various aspects of the station, including customer experience, safety, comfort and overall operational efficiency. The station, which serves a broad range of passengers – including Amtrak’s Northeast Corridor and national network travellers, commuter rail users, subway riders, tram passengers and local and intercity bus riders – will be the focal point of these improvements.

“Washington Union Station is a major transportation hub, tourist destination, and a key asset of our core business,” Amtrak President Roger Harris said. “Amtrak has the experience and vision to create a safer and more welcoming environment for travellers and other visitors and ensure the vitality and longevity of this iconic building.”

Amtrak has assumed responsibility for the day-to-day management and operations of the station. This includes overseeing the drive aisles between the station and Columbus Circle, though it will not manage the parking garage or Columbus Circle itself. The company will focus on safety, security, maintenance and the leasing of retail, office and advertising spaces. Additionally, Amtrak will manage kiosks and special events.

Immediate plans for the station include addressing key safety and security issues, adding more seating for passengers, improving traffic flow and updating boarding processes to alleviate congestion. An information booth will be established in the Main Hall to provide customer assistance, and digital and directional signage will be expanded throughout the station.

The revitalisation effort will be conducted in collaboration with the Federal Railroad Administration, the building owner and the Union Station Redevelopment Corporation, which leases the station from the U.S. Department of Transportation. These partnerships aim to improve the overall experience for all station users.

Opened in 1907, Washington Union Station is the second busiest station in the Amtrak network, with a ridership of 4.7 million in fiscal year 2023. Amtrak’s investment in the station reflects its strategic importance, especially as passenger use is expected to grow over the coming decades.

Amtrak operates a nationwide passenger rail service and has extensive experience managing large transportation centres, including Chicago Union Station, Baltimore Penn Station and Philadelphia’s William H. Gray III 30th Street Station.