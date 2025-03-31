Gemini Trains responds to ORR report released today

Posted: 31 March 2025 | Elizabeth Jordan - Global Railway Review |

The Office of Rail and Road (ORR) says Eurostar’s London depot would be able if required to accommodate additional trains, following its receipt of an independent report it commissioned to investigate the matter. The report, published today, assessed the capacity at the operator’s Temple Mills International facility.

The rail regulator added that changes to operational and maintenance arrangements at the depot, as well as possible alterations to infrastructure, would be required to access extra capacity and allow more trains to be stabled/maintained there.

The independent report was commissioned by ORR following growing interest in providing extra services between St Pancras and continental Europe. Access to a suitable depot close to London for maintenance and storage has been cited by industry as a critical requirement for more operators to take on the route.

Following publication of the report, stakeholders are now being asked to provide evidence that they believe would support or change ORR’s initial findings.

Stakeholders have until 28 April to submit their evidence, and ORR’s final conclusions will be published after the regulator has considered their responses.

Gemini Trains has responded gratefully to the Office of Rail and Road (ORR) for undertaking the review, saying We are pleased to see that their review has demonstrated that there is capacity available for Gemini’s services, both inside the depot, and for stabling outside.

We look forward to engaging with ORR officials during the consultation and will be responding in detail. We are convinced that our service offering will provide competition to Eurostar, with benefits to all passengers, and that our compelling business plan will persuade the ORR to allocate capacity at Temple Mills depot to Gemini Trains.

The ORR report can be found here.