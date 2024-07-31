Amtrak invests $155 million in station accessibility upgrades

Amtrak is investing $155 million in Fiscal Year 2024 to enhance station accessibility and ensure compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, marking a significant commitment to improving travel for customers with disabilities.

Amtrak has announced that it is set to invest $155 million in Fiscal Year 2024 for station accessibility upgrades and improvement projects across the National Network. This initiative aims to enhance safety, efficiency and comfort for customers with disabilities, aligning with the company’s commitment to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).

In marking the anniversary of the ADA, which had been signed into law on 26 July 1990, Amtrak is highlighting its comprehensive accessibility programme designed to improve the travel experience for all customers. This programme encompasses everything from trip planning and ticket purchasing to station experiences and on-board services.

“Investing to improve accessibility is a core responsibility for Amtrak and key priority for the entire company,” Amtrak President Roger Harris said. “The execution of all the work on assets and at stations depends on the strong collaboration and shared commitment from many, from the community, national disability organisations, leaders in Congress, the Department of Transportation, local governments, freight railroads, and other partners.”

Key areas of improvement:

Stations:

Amtrak brought 17 stations into ADA compliance this year, enhancing parking lots, station buildings and platforms

Currently, 43 station accessibility improvement construction projects are in progress, with 144 design projects underway

Assistive boarding equipment such as bridge plates and ramps have been deployed to aid customers with reduced mobility

Passenger Information Display Systems (PIDS) now provide audio and visual train status and boarding information at 87 stations, up from 76 last year

Induction hearing loops are available at ticket counters in 85 stations, aiding those with hearing aids or cochlear implants.

Equipment:

The new Acela trains, which are now in testing and will be in service soon, feature spacious accessible restrooms, touchless features, ample grab bars, accessible Café cars and Braille seat numbers

An improved Public Address Customer Information System (PACIS) will provide real-time information, including location, train speed and conductor announcements in both audio and visual formats

The forthcoming Airo trains will include spacious accessible restrooms, vestibules and Café cars

Fleet-wide accessibility improvements include adding handrails to Superliner accessible bedrooms, folding tray tables at accessible seating areas, slip-resistant vestibule flooring and compliant service counters in Café Cars.

Amtrak’s ADA Stations Program is actively delivering station improvement projects to ensure customers with disabilities can navigate the rail network successfully. Amtrak forecasts completing another 39 stations this fiscal year with an additional investment of $140 million. Since 2011, Amtrak has invested over $880 million in accessibility advancements.

Federal funding from the Infrastructure Investment & Jobs Act (IIJA) has been pivotal in making accessibility improvements at 40 stations across 19 states. The IIJA continues to support a comprehensive improvement program, focusing on accessibility and inclusion, ensuring a safe, efficient and comfortable travel experience for all Amtrak customers.