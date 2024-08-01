Delhi Metro Rail Corporation expands digital payment solutions for commuters

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has announced a new partnership to enhance digital payment options, allowing seamless travel and transactions with National Common Mobility Cards across all metro lines and other open-loop transport systems nationwide.

In a significant step towards enhancing payment accessibility, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has announced that it has launched a new partnership to broaden its digital payment offerings. This initiative involves the integration of advanced digital solutions for the National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) system.

As part of this collaboration, the new partner will manage the processing of NCMC card transactions, allowing for convenient travel across all lines of Delhi Metro, including the Airport Express, as well as other open-loop transport systems nationwide.

The partnership had been formally introduced during a ceremony at the Delhi Metro headquarters, with remarks from DMRC Managing Director Dr. Vikas Kumar and senior officials from both organisations.

Dr. Vikas Kumar, Managing Director of Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Ltd said: “With Airtel Payments Bank, we will be able to offer a host of digital payment solutions across all Delhi Metro stations. This partnership will enable us to offer seamless and hassle-free movement for our daily commuters in the National Capital Region.”

New Debit and Pre-paid NCMC enabled cards have also been unveiled. These cards, which will be issued at metro stations, offer a wide range of functionalities. They not only facilitate seamless metro travel but can also be used for transactions across various transport modes, including buses and railways, as well as for parking, retail purchases and online transactions.

Mr. Anubrata Biswas, MD & CEO of Airtel Payments Bank, said: “We are delighted to partner with Delhi Metro Rail Corporation to maintain and process digital payment solutions via NCMC. This collaboration aligns with the Nation’s vision of One Nation One Card. This takes us one step ahead to serve our customers better with our diverse offerings, and make our services available to a wide range of users.”

DMRC has been actively working to introduce innovative digital ticketing solutions to improve the commuting experience. This latest development is expected to further streamline public transportation, making it more accessible and efficient for millions of passengers.