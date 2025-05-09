Recommended

Comsa secures safety certificate to operate rail freight services across the Iberian Peninsula

Posted: 9 May 2025

COMSA gains approval to run freight trains, boosting efficiency with modern machinery and streamlined logistics throughout Spain.

COMSA Single Safety Certificate rail freight transport

Credit: COMSA

COMSA has obtained the Single Safety Certificate from the Spanish State Railway Safety Agency (AESF), enabling it to operate rail freight services on Spain’s General Interest Railway Network (RFIG). This follows the Railway Company Licence it received in early 2024. The new certification allows the company to move its machinery more efficiently across the Iberian Peninsula, enhancing logistics for its various construction projects.

COMSA enhances rail freight efficiency with new safety certification and modernised fleet

The company has invested €40 million over the past five years to modernise its fleet with state-of-the-art machinery, reinforcing its commitment to operational excellence. The Single Safety Certificate confirms that COMSA has an effective safety management system in place, including robust procedures in control systems, railway traffic safety, staff competence, and rolling stock maintenance.

“This certificate is another step forward in the company’s commitment to promote its own machinery,” COMSA stated, underlining the significance of the investment and the new authorisation.

With this milestone, COMSA not only strengthens its position in Spain’s rail infrastructure sector but also boosts its capability to manage large-scale projects with greater autonomy and agility. The move supports its long-term strategy of improving operational efficiency through innovation and internal resource development.