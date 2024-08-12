Madrid enhances accessibility with major upgrades at Avenida de América Metro Station

Posted: 12 August 2024 | Global Railway Review |

The Community of Madrid is enhancing accessibility at Avenida de América Metro station with new lifts and infrastructure improvements, set for completion in early 2026.

Credit: Community of Madrid

The Community of Madrid has announced that it is progressing with significant improvements to the Avenida de América Metro station, including the construction of a new access point and the installation of 10 additional lifts. Regional Minister of Housing, Transport and Infrastructure, Jorge Rodrigo, provided an update on the project during a visit. The works are currently 50% complete and are expected to be finalised by early 2026.

The upgrade will allow users to enter the station directly from Calle María de Molina via two new lifts, connecting them to the four Madrid Metro lines that service Avenida de América (L6, L4, L9 and L7). “These lifts are part of the Accessibility and Modernisation Plan, which aims to enhance the station’s accessibility,” Rodrigo explained.

The Regional Minister also noted that access corridors to lines L6 and L7 are scheduled to open in September 2024, with the central platform on L7 set to be operational by October 2024. The project has received an investment of approximately €57 million from the regional government. The upgrades include not only accessibility enhancements but also improvements to waterproofing, drainage and sanitation, along with the replacement of some materials to increase efficiency and durability.

Currently, about 70% of Madrid Metro stations are accessible. The metropolitan company, which operates more than 550 lifts, is focused on increasing this accessibility further. In addition to the Avenida de América station, new lifts are planned for multiple other stations, including Ventas, Begoña, San Bernardo, Diego de León, Alonso Martínez, and several others throughout the network. This initiative is part of ongoing efforts to ensure the Madrid Metro system is more accommodating for passengers with reduced mobility.