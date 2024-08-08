Community of Madrid to invest €100.7 million in platform screen doors for Metro Line 6

The Community of Madrid has announced that it is set to invest €100.7 million in a significant upgrade to Metro Line 6, with the introduction of platform screen doors across all stations on the line. The Executive Committee has approved the tender for this project, which will be publicly announced in the coming days.

The project, scheduled to commence in June 2024, will involve the installation of platform screen doors along 70 platforms, totalling 6.4km. These doors are designed to enhance safety and efficiency by separating the train circulation area from the passenger waiting area. The transparent doors will improve visibility and create a more open environment.

The installation of these screen doors is part of a broader effort to automate Metro Line 6, which is the busiest line in the network, recording over 90 million trips in the first half of 2024. The upgrade aims to increase the regularity and capacity of the service, allowing trains to arrive every two minutes and reducing delays. Additionally, the doors will prevent unauthorised access to tunnels and help maintain track cleanliness.

The contract for the work will be awarded by the end of 2024, with construction slated to begin alongside a comprehensive renovation of the track. This renovation will facilitate the transition to automated train operations.

Metro de Madrid conducted a detailed market study to ensure the selected solution meets passenger needs effectively. The new system will feature integrated LED displays providing real-time information, including train arrival times, Metro maps and incident updates. The screen doors will also include anti-vandalism and anti-jamming elements, ensuring durability and security.

Overall, this project represents a significant investment in improving the efficiency, safety and user experience on one of Madrid’s most heavily used Metro lines.