Amtrak’s Newport News Transportation Center to open on 22 August 2024
Posted: 22 August 2024 | Global Railway Review | No comments yet
The Newport News Transportation Center, a new Amtrak hub, will open on 22 August 2024, offering enhanced travel options and modern amenities for Amtrak Virginia and regional bus users.
Credit: Amtrak
Amtrak has announced that the Newport News Transportation Center will open on 22 August 2024, enhancing travel for Amtrak Virginia and regional bus users. Located at 500-B Bland Blvd., the centre is a collaborative project involving Amtrak, Newport News, the Virginia Passenger Rail Authority (VPRA), CSX, the Federal Railroad Administration (FRA), the Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation (DRPT) and the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT).
Related topics
Infrastructure Developments, Passenger Experience/Satisfaction
Related organisations
Amtrak, CSX, Federal Railroad Administration (FRA), Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation (DRPT), Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT), Virginia Passenger Rail Authority (VPRA)