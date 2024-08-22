Amtrak’s Newport News Transportation Center to open on 22 August 2024

“This opening is a significant milestone in our efforts to improve our service, trains, stations and amenities to provide customers an exceptional experience,” Amtrak President Roger Harris said. “We are grateful for the support from CSX and our city, state and federal partners for investing in this project and maximising opportunities to help bring improvements to advance passenger rail growth in the Hampton Roads region.”

The centre will facilitate two daily Amtrak Virginia roundtrips connecting Newport News with Richmond, Alexandria, Washington, D.C. and Northeast cities. It will also serve as a hub for Amtrak Thruway Bus Service to Norfolk and Virginia Beach, as well as integrate with Hampton Roads Transit, taxi services and shuttles to Newport News-Williamsburg Airport.

Features of the centre include an accessible carpark, illuminated pathways, automatic doors, a 3,450-square-foot waiting area, vending machines, restrooms and Amtrak staff assistance. In addition, a modern Passenger Information Display System (PIDS) will provide real-time updates on train status and boarding.

FRA Administrator Amit Bose expressed enthusiasm for the new centre, stating, “The Federal Railroad Administration is excited about the new Newport News Transportation Center, and we are proud of our work with Amtrak and others to provide more Virginians access to the passenger rail service they need and deserve.”

The Newport News Transportation Center promises improved travel options and a modern facility for both residents and visitors.