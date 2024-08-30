KONUX announces Andreas Koenig as new CEO to drive global expansion

0 SHARES

Posted: 30 August 2024 | Global Railway Review |

KONUX has appointed Andreas Koenig as its new CEO, bringing his extensive experience in the technology sector to lead the AI-driven railway solutions company into its next phase of global growth.

Credit: Konux

KONUX, a prominent artificial intelligence (AI) company specialising in the rail industry, has appointed Andreas Koenig as its new CEO, effective 1 September 2024. Koenig succeeds co-founder Andreas Loy, who will remain involved with the company as a member of the Board.

Andreas Koenig, known for his leadership roles at ProGlove and TeamViewer, brings a wealth of experience to KONUX. During his tenure at ProGlove, he successfully managed the sale of a majority stake to Nordic Capital. At TeamViewer, Koenig played a pivotal role in scaling the company, which became a prominent player in the remote connectivity sector. His background includes significant achievements at Swiss telecommunications giant Swisscom, where he managed the merger of two large business units.

Andreas Loy expressed confidence in Koenig’s appointment, stating, “He is our absolute top choice for my successor, and I am proud that he decided to take on this position. Andreas is a highly experienced manager in the technology sector. I’m confident that with Andreas at the helm, KONUX is well-prepared to enter the next phase of its global growth strategy.”

Andreas Koenig said: : “I am very excited about my new challenge at KONUX. The people are great, the products are innovative, and the railway industry is one of the most interesting sectors to use AI solutions to increase customer satisfaction and efficiency in operations.”

Dr. Klaus Kleinfeld, Chairman of the Board, said: “I am very confident that Andreas Koenig, who has repeatedly proven in the past that he is highly capable of driving company growth to a completely new dynamic, will accelerate KONUX’s growth path. Andreas is a perfect addition to the KONUX leadership team, and we look forward to continuing KONUX’s very successful development.”