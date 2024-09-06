Amtrak begins construction on new Connecticut River Bridge

Amtrak has started construction on a modern replacement for the 1907 Connecticut River Bridge, aimed at improving train speeds and reducing delays along the busy Northeast Corridor.

Credit: Amtrak

Amtrak has announced that CEO Stephen Gardner had joined U.S. Department of Transportation Deputy Secretary Polly Trottenberg, Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont and several state and federal officials to celebrate the start of construction on the new Connecticut River Bridge between Old Saybrook and Old Lyme, Connecticut. The bridge will replace the aging structure, which dates back to 1907 and serves over 50 Amtrak Northeast Regional and Acela trains daily, in addition to CTrail Shore Line East commuter service and freight trains.

The current bridge, which frequently opens for maritime traffic, has been prone to operational issues, leading to delays in both rail and waterway transportation. The new bridge will feature a trunnion bascule span design, allowing it to open and close more reliably, with enhanced infrastructure to support improved train operations. Once completed, it will increase the maximum train speed from 45mph to 70mph and improve maritime navigation with increased vertical clearance.

This $1.3 billion project is largely supported by $826.64 million from the Federal-State Partnership for Intercity Passenger Rail, funded through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. Amtrak and the State of Connecticut will provide the remaining funding. Construction is expected to be completed by 2031, with rail service continuing throughout the project.

Officials hailed the project as a critical investment in the Northeast Corridor, the nation’s busiest rail line. “When completed, this modern bridge will improve the customer experience by eliminating delays, providing faster journeys, and modernising another critical infrastructure asset,” said Amtrak CEO Stephen Gardner. Governor Lamont highlighted the economic benefits of the modernisation, noting, “Improvements here mean more jobs, continued economic growth, and improved quality of life.”

The new bridge is expected to enhance both passenger rail and maritime traffic, supporting plans to expand intercity rail service across the region and the nation.