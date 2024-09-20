Rail industry welcomes new EU Commissioners, sees growth opportunities

The European Rail Supply Industry welcomes the new EU Commissioners-designate, optimistic about collaborating on sustainable transport and industrial growth to decarbonise Europe’s transport networks.

The European Rail Supply Industry (UNIFE) has welcomed the new EU Commissioners-designate, seeing alignment between EU policies and the sector’s goals of industrial competitiveness and sustainable growth. As a key player in Europe’s green transition, the industry expressed optimism about future collaboration.

UNIFE Director General Enno Wiebe highlighted the potential for partnerships in sustainable transport, industrial strategy and clean growth. Employing 650,000 people and generating €45.8 billion annually, the sector is central to the European Green Deal. Wiebe praised Commissioner-designate Apostolos Tzitzikostas for his focus on harmonising signalling regulations and advancing technologies like the European Rail Traffic Management System (ERTMS). He emphasised the importance of decarbonising transport networks through investments in rail.

Commissioner-designate Stéphane Séjourné said: “The upcoming reform of the EU public procurement directives will be key, as the industry needs a ‘fair market’. Whether it is competing against players across the world or against other forms of transport, a level playing field is vital to unleashing the potential growth of the industry.”

Regarding Wopke Hoekstra, Commissioner-designate for Climate, Net Zero and Clean Growth, said: “The Clean Industrial Deal will be vital to reducing emissions and building the industries of tomorrow. Investment needs to be targeted at European net zero infrastructure, and feasible, ready to scale-up solutions.”

The European Rail Supply Industry called on the new Commissioners to prioritise regulatory stability, a fair market for rail, long-term funding for technologies like ERTMS, and strategies to expand high-speed, cross-border travel.

As Europe works toward its climate goals, the rail industry is positioned to play a key role in delivering cleaner, efficient transport solutions for the continent.