TfL’s new ticket hall at Paddington Tube station opens with enhanced accessibility

This new ticket hall is significantly larger than the previous one, increasing in size to more than three times its predecessor. The number of ticket gates has also expanded from five to 11, aimed at improving customer flow and reducing wait times. Enhanced signage is expected to facilitate easier navigation within the station.

Accessibility improvements are a key feature of the new hall, which streamlines access for individuals wit h mobility challenges. Previously, customers needed to take a longer route via lifts at the Elizabeth line entrance and a connecting passenger tunnel. The new entrance offers a more direct and user-friendly alternative.

Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, said: “Bringing more step-free access to London’s transport network is a key priority, especially at busy hubs. Paddington station is one of London’s busiest stations and an historic and vital part of London’s transport infrastructure. I want everyone to be able to use it, so I’m delighted that the new ticket hall will give the Bakerloo line direct step-free access for the first time.”

Alex Williams, Chief Customer and Strategy Officer at TfL, said: “The hugely improved ticket hall at Paddington Tube station will transform the journeys of millions of our Bakerloo line customers, making their journeys quicker, easier and more comfortable. The previous Bakerloo line ticket hall was dated, congested and not fully accessible, so I’m delighted with this wholescale transformation.”

Paddington Square encompasses a mixed-use development of 430,000 square feet, including 350,000 square feet of office space, over 30 retail units, and various dining options. The newly designed piazza also features outdoor public art installations from notable artists, enhancing the area’s aesthetic appeal.

TfL has co-ordinated the relocation of National Express airport coach services to nearby Eastbourne Terrace, further integrating transport options at Paddington. The surrounding green travel routes, parks, and canals provide attractive alternatives for pedestrians and cyclists.