ABB showcases innovative solutions for rail industry at InnoTrans 2024

0 SHARES

Posted: 30 September 2024 | Global Railway Review |

ABB showcased its latest innovations for the rail industry at InnoTrans 2024 in Berlin, featuring new technologies like the Pro series traction battery and discussing its role in promoting sustainable mobility.

Credit: ABB

ABB had participated in InnoTrans 2024 in Berlin, where the company had presented a variety of technological solutions aimed at the rail industry.

ABB featured several energy-efficient technologies designed for railway applications. A key highlight had been the introduction of the Pro series traction battery, which has been engineered for demanding transportation environments. The battery has been designed for modularity and scalability and claims to offer improved performance, safety and energy density in a compact format. It is reported to have a lifespan of over 20,000 cycles and can achieve 80% charge in about 10 minutes.

ABB also hosted a talk at the event’s Speaker’s Corner on 24 September. The session had discussed the role of traction batteries in sustainable mobility and will showcase examples of how ABB’s technologies support energy-efficient rail systems globally.

In addition, ABB presented a joint case study with TMR on a project aimed at enhancing the reliability and reducing the environmental impact of the Mont-Blanc Express, which reportedly achieved annual energy savings of 552 MWh.

Earlier this year, ABB Traction had ben involved in the conversion of 44 Adelaide Metro train sets to diesel-hybrid operations. This project aimed to lower noise and emissions for approximately 16 million commuters each year. The use of traction batteries in various rail projects has been linked to energy savings of up to 35%.

Edgar Keller, Division President of Traction at ABB, commented on the company’s efforts in the rail sector, stating, “Our commitment to reducing energy consumption and introducing cleaner, more efficient technologies such as the Traction Battery Pro series to further supports the creation of a more sustainable rail industry, helping to meet ambitious global sustainability targets.”

InnoTrans 2024 serves as a platform for ABB to share its latest developments and engage with industry stakeholders about ongoing trends and challenges in the rail sector.