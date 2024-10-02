Saudi Arabia Railways seeks to expand and modernise North-South rail fleet

Posted: 2 October 2024 | Global Railway Review |

SAR has announced plans to expand and modernise its North-South passenger rail fleet with 15 new train sets, supporting the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 goals for infrastructure development and increased transportation capacity.

Credit: Saudi Arabia Railways

Saudi Arabia Railways (SAR) has announced that it has issued an Expression of Interest (EOI) to global rail manufacturers as part of its plans to expand and modernise the North-South passenger rail fleet. This move is in response to the growing demand for efficient, modern transportation and aligns with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, which aims to diversify the economy and enhance infrastructure across the country.

At the heart of this initiative is the acquisition of 15 new train sets, each composed of two power cars and five passenger coaches, capable of reaching speeds of up to 200 km/h. The procurement also includes an additional eight power cars in reserve, ensuring flexibility and redundancy for the rail network. The modernisation plan incorporates a mandatory 10-year maintenance agreement to guarantee the long-term reliability and performance of the new fleet.

Key to the design of the new trains is their adaptability to Saudi Arabia’s challenging climate. The trains must be equipped to handle extreme heat while maintaining high levels of passenger comfort. Features such as Wi-Fi connectivity and advanced passenger information systems are among the requirements to ensure a modern and seamless experience for travellers.

Khaled Alharbi, Senior Vice President of SAR’s Passenger Business Unit, said: “This initiative represents a significant step forward in our mission to provide world-class rail transportation for the people of Saudi Arabia. By expanding our fleet and upgrading our existing assets, we are not only increasing capacity but also enhancing the overall passenger experience.”

The EOI marks the start of SAR’s procurement process, with the company engaging global suppliers in a comprehensive tender process. This includes supplier engagement sessions and an extensive evaluation phase aimed at identifying manufacturers capable of meeting SAR’s stringent requirements for performance, reliability and passenger amenities.

The expansion of the North-South rail fleet is seen as crucial to meeting the expected rise in passenger demand, with SAR forecasting 2.5 million passengers annually by 2030 on this line. This increase in capacity is expected to play a pivotal role in supporting Saudi Arabia’s growing transportation needs as part of its broader infrastructure development plans.

Interested manufacturers are encouraged to contact Saudi Arabia Railways procurement department to express their interest in the project and learn more about the bidding process.