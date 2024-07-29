Recommended

Renfe expands global presence with new branch in UAE

Posted: 29 July 2024

Renfe has announced the establishment of a new branch in the United Arab Emirates to enhance its involvement in the country’s ambitious railway projects and strengthen its competitive position in the region.

Renfe‘s Board of Directors has announced that it has authorised the establishment of a new branch in the United Arab Emirates, marking a strategic move to enhance the company’s international operations and capitalise on emerging business opportunities in the region. This new branch, to be named Renfe Proyectos Internacionales, is expected to play a key role in supporting Renfe’s involvement in the UAE’s ambitious railway development projects.

The UAE is undergoing significant economic transformation, with a focus on diversifying away from oil dependence and investing in new infrastructure. A central component of this shift is the expansion of the railway network, including the development of a high-speed rail line connecting Abu Dhabi and Dubai, and the conversion of existing freight networks to enhance passenger services.

In May 2022, Renfe entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Etihad Rail, the national railway company of the UAE. This agreement outlined a broad scope of collaboration in areas such as the planning, design and construction of railway infrastructure, as well as the maintenance of rolling stock and development of new technologies. The new branch aims to streamline Renfe’s operations in the UAE, ensuring compliance with local regulations and improving its competitive edge in securing and executing projects.

The UAE branch will join Renfe’s existing international offices in France, Mexico and Saudi Arabia, along with a representative office in Brussels and a subsidiary in the U.S., Renfe of America. The company also holds a majority stake in the Czech Republic-based Leo Express and is in the process of establishing subsidiaries in France and Mexico.

The expansion into the UAE aligns with Renfe’s broader strategy to leverage its expertise in railway operations and infrastructure development on a global scale.

