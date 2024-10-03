First Rail Baltica Information Centre opens in Kaunas, Lithuania

Posted: 3 October 2024

The first Rail Baltica Information Centre has opened in Kaunas, Lithuania, providing insights into the transformative high-speed railway project and its impact on regional transport, economy and infrastructure.

Credit: Rail Baltica

Rail Baltica has announced that it has opened its first Information Centre at Kaunas Railway Station, marking a significant step forward in the development of the largest railway infrastructure project in the Baltic region. This new facility is dedicated to providing comprehensive and up-to-date information on the Rail Baltica project, offering insights into its benefits, ongoing progress and future phases.

Kaunas Railway Station, a central hub in Lithuania’s rail network, has been strategically chosen as the location for this information centre. Kaunas is projected to become a critical part of the Rail Baltica network, with its international station expected to serve approximately 11,000 passengers daily, surpassing current levels at Vilnius.

Loreta Maskaliovienė, Lithuania’s Deputy Minister of Transport and Communications, said: “Rail Baltica is the biggest railway project in the history of our country, and Kaunas is the epicentre of it. It is in Kaunas that Lithuania’s main transport arteries and strategically important freight routes from Northern, Western and Central Europe already connect. The Rail Baltica Information Centre, which opens its doors today, gives everyone a special opportunity to get a closer look at this project of exceptional importance and scale.”

The 870km high-speed railway, which will link the Baltic countries to the rest of Europe, has already achieved 15% progress. According to Irmantas Butkauskas, head of the Lithuanian branch of RB Rail, visible construction progress is evident in Estonia, while Latvia is preparing for key sections towards the Lithuanian border.

In Lithuania, the project is advancing rapidly, with 29km of the mainline embankment under construction in the Jonava district, which will soon extend toward Panevėžys and Kaunas. These developments can now be observed at the new information centre and by travellers passing through the station.

Rail Baltica also holds potential for transforming Kaunas into a key logistics hub. Vytis Žalimas, CEO of LTG Infra, highlighted that Kaunas is already connected to the European rail network, with freight trains utilising European-standard rolling stock. The full implementation of Rail Baltica will strengthen this role, positioning the city as a crucial logistics centre in the region.

The Rail Baltica Information Centre in Kaunas is a pilot initiative that may be expanded to other locations in Lithuania as the project progresses. As rail passenger numbers continue to rise across the country – with a 9% increase expected in 2024 – the opening of such centers reflects a broader effort to integrate rail stations into the social and cultural life of the communities they serve.