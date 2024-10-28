Cambrian line set to reopen for service after fatal rail incident

0 SHARES

Posted: 28 October 2024 | Global Railway Review |

The Cambrian line will reopen today, 28 October 2024, after extensive repairs and safety inspections following the tragic rail accident on 21 October, though some short-term disruptions may still affect services.

Credit: Transport for Wales

Transport for Wales (TfW) and Network Rail have announced that normal services are expected to resume on the Cambrian line as of 28 October 2024. This follows the tragic rail accident earlier last week, which led to the death of a passenger and injuries among others on-board.

Investigation teams have now concluded their on-site assessments, allowing TfW engineers to begin separating and removing the two damaged trains from the scene. Meanwhile, Network Rail engineers are completing essential repairs, maintenance and rigorous safety checks in preparation for resuming services.

Nick Millington, Network Rail’s Wales & Borders route director, said: “Monday night’s tragic events will forever be etched in my memory and my thoughts remain with all those affected. Thankfully, incidents like this are extremely rare on the railway network. We continue to operate one of the safest railway networks in Europe. Our engineers have been on site throughout and have conducted very thorough safety checks and we will run test trains through the area. I am grateful to the local community who have been very accommodating throughout this last week while we have been managing this incident.”

Jan Chaudhry van der Velde, chief operating officer for TfW, said: “The railways in Wales have a very good safety record, so when serious incidents like this happen, we at TfW, together with our partners at Network Rail, are determined to get to the bottom of what caused it. For that reason, we are cooperating fully with the authorities investigating the collision, and in particular, the Rail Accident Investigation Branch. We have worked hard to clear the trains safely from the accident site, and to carry out full safety checks and tests before reopening the line for passenger trains.”

Passengers are advised to stay updated on potential short-term disruptions and to check schedules before travel as the line reopens.