ORR urges Network Rail to enhance punctuality and reliability across Eastern region

0 SHARES

Posted: 28 October 2024 | Global Railway Review |

The ORR has urged Network Rail Eastern to improve train punctuality and reliability, calling for a comprehensive plan by December to address rising delays across key routes.

Credit: Office of Rail and Road

In response to significant rises in train delays, the Office of Rail and Road (ORR) has called on Network Rail to collaborate with industry partners to improve punctuality and reliability for both passengers and freight services across its Eastern region. Network Rail Eastern must submit an improvement plan by 20 December 2024, with ORR advising a strategic, system-wide approach to address mounting delays.

Key findings:

Delays attributed to Network Rail Eastern have increased notably, reaching 3.3 million minutes per year, up from 2.4 million minutes two years ago. This decline in punctuality and reliability has impacted various routes unevenly:

East Coast Main Line: Delays have increased due to operational incidents

East Midlands Route: A sharp rise in late arrivals has been noted

North London/Mildmay Line: Performance has declined significantly, affecting both London Overground and freight services

Anglia Route: Services generally maintain good performance, though isolated disruptions have been noted.

ORR’s recommendations:

The ORR’s recent engagement with Network Rail emphasised the need for a comprehensive improvement plan. It recommended that Network Rail Eastern review the methods used by Network Rail’s Wales & Western region, which developed a successful plan earlier in the year. The ORR stresses the importance of a “whole-system approach,” urging Network Rail to collaborate with train operators and other stakeholders to effectively address service reliability.

Stephanie Tobyn, ORR’s Director of Strategy, Policy and Reform, said: “We have seen a trend of rising delays in parts of the Eastern region in recent months, with passengers and freight users not seeing the punctual and reliable service they should expect from the rail network. We recognise the significant ongoing work of Network Rail to address this and the complex challenges they face in parts of the Eastern region, but it is clear that a fresh approach is required to fix the issues. We are pleased that Network Rail has responded positively to our request.”

As the December deadline approaches, the ORR will continue monitoring progress, expecting Network Rail to prioritise coordination with passenger and freight operators to foster sustained improvements in punctuality and reliability across the Eastern region.