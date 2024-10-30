Hitachi Rail advances key signalling upgrades in Valencia

Hitachi Rail has announced that it has begun work on a major rail integration project in Valencia, focused on upgrading the signalling systems and equipment for the Access Channel, a critical infrastructure component being advanced by Adif. This project is a strategic part of Valencia’s railway and urban development initiatives aimed at enhancing the city’s transportation capacity and supporting future growth.

The core of Hitachi Rail’s efforts involves modernising signalling systems that will streamline rail access to the València Nord and València Joaquín Sorolla stations, a move expected to support increased traffic and passenger volumes. The upgrades to these stations, particularly the expansion and remodelling of València Joaquín Sorolla, align with broader plans to facilitate the city’s economic and residential expansion.

“The completion of the project will mean major advances on all railway lines, thanks to the so-called ‘network effect’, which will mean greater comfort for passengers and users. It is essential to highlight the consequent environmental improvement of the areas that will be affected by this transformation,” said Carlos Mezquita, General Manager of Transport for Hitachi Rail in Spain.

This Valencia project complements Hitachi Rail’s ongoing work in other Spanish railway hubs, such as the installation of advanced signalling technology at Madrid Chamartín Clara Campoamor station and the Madrid-Seville High-Speed Line. These projects leverage state-of-the-art interlockings and the European Rail Traffic Management System (ERTMS) Level 2, reflecting Hitachi Rail’s commitment to enhancing Spain’s rail infrastructure through advanced technology.

The Valencia railway integration is part of a broader mobility strategy in the Mediterranean Corridor and represents one of the region’s largest transportation projects. It is anticipated to significantly improve passenger convenience, accommodate future growth in ridership, and contribute to sustainable urban mobility.