Hitachi Rail appointed as integrator for Etihad Rail’s passenger stations

Posted: 21 October 2024 | Global Railway Review |

Hitachi Rail has been chosen as the Master Systems Integrator for Etihad Rail’s passenger stations, part of the UAE’s first national passenger rail service connecting 11 cities.

Credit: Hitachi Rail

Hitachi Rail has announced that it has been appointed as the Master Systems Integrator for Etihad Rail‘s future passenger stations, a significant milestone in establishing the UAE’s first national passenger rail service. This project aims to connect 11 cities across the country and is part of the planned Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) railway network.

Under the contract, Hitachi Rail will implement advanced telecommunication systems, including communication, supervision and cybersecurity solutions, across the passenger stations. These systems will integrate with existing control centres that manage freight operations, showcasing Hitachi Rail’s expertise in complex infrastructure projects.

The initiative aims to optimise station management, enhance passenger safety and facilitate efficient travel between the UAE’s emirates and major cities, significantly reducing commute times. This aligns with Etihad Rail’s commitment to the UAE’s Net Zero 2050 initiative, which seeks to reduce CO2 emissions in the road transport sector by 21% annually.

By 2030, Etihad Rail expects to transport up to 36.5 million passengers per year. Hitachi Rail plans to elevate the passenger experience using a digital platform powered by artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced communication technologies.

Since the inception of the UAE’s rail industry, Hitachi Rail has been instrumental in both urban and mainline railway development. The company has also signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Etihad Rail to collaborate on innovative digital solutions.

Nicolas Petrovic, CEO of Etihad Rail Mobility, said: “This partnership with Hitachi Rail marks a significant milestone in our journey to revolutionise passenger transport in the UAE. By integrating cutting-edge communication and cybersecurity systems, we are not only enhancing the travel experience but also aligning with our commitment to sustainability. This project is a testament to our dedication to the UAE’s Net Zero 2050 strategic initiative, as we work towards reducing CO2 emissions and connecting communities across the Emirates.”