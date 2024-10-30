UK government unveils Autumn 2024 Budget with major rail initiatives

Posted: 30 October 2024 | Global Railway Review |

Chancellor Rachel Reeves announced significant rail upgrades in the Autumn 2024 Budget, including the electrification of services and investments to improve connectivity across the North of England.

Credit: UK government

In a significant address today (30 October 2024), Chancellor Rachel Reeves delivered her speech on the Autumn 2024 Budget, outlining significant transport upgrades designed to enhance connectivity and stimulate economic growth across the North of England. Working closely with the Transport Secretary, Reeves announced plans to modernise and electrify key rail routes and improve local transport.

A centerpiece of her address had been the Trans-Pennine upgrade, aimed at connecting York, Leeds, Huddersfield and Manchester. By the end of 2024, fully electric local and regional services are expected to be operational between Manchester and Stalybridge, with further electrification planned for the route between Church Fenton and York by 2026.

Reeves emphasised the upgrades would deliver faster and more reliable services, stating: “Delivering fully electric local and regional services between Manchester and Stalybridge by the end of this year with a further electrification of services between Church Fenton and York by 2026 to help grow our economy across the North of England with faster and more reliable services and support regional economic growth.”

The East-West Rail project has also been highlighted, with initial services set to begin in 2025 between Oxford, Bletchley and Milton Keynes, while trains between Oxford and Bedford are projected to start by 2030. In addition to rail improvements, several railway schemes have been announced to enhance journeys across the UK, including upgrades at Bradford Forster Square and Manchester Victoria, and electrification of the Wigan-Bolton line.

Regarding the High-Speed 2 (HS2) project, Reeves confirmed the UK government’s commitment to secure delivery between Old Oak Common and Birmingham and outlined funding for tunneling work at London Euston station, aiming to stimulate private investment in the area.

Commenting in response to the government’s confirmation that it will commit funding to begin tunnelling work to Euston for HS2, Alex Vaughan, CEO at Costain, said: “This is positive news that gives certainty and clarity for the UK’s largest and most complex infrastructure programme. Having the HS2 railway connected to Euston, in the heart of London, will be vital for the programme to deliver its many benefits, and will act as a catalyst for the regeneration of the Euston area.”

Railway Industry Association (RIA) Chief Executive Darren Caplan said: “Ahead of the Budget the Railway Industry Association (RIA) wrote to Chancellor Rachel Reeves urging her to be ambitious in leveraging the full economic potential of UK rail, including supporting private investment. Rail suppliers will therefore welcome today’s decision to progress HS2 tunnelling between Old Oak Common and Euston, which means that there will now be a sufficient basis for future north-south capacity, something RIA specifically asked for in our Budget submission.

“RIA also applauds the Chancellor’s commitment to continue delivering the TransPennine Route Upgrade (TRU), the delivery of East West Rail, and the other announcements to strengthen both national and regional rail connections.”