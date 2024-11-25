Alstom and Saudi Railway Company forge SAR 300 million partnership to boost rail network

Alstom has announced that it has signed a significant new services agreement with the Saudi Railway Company (SAR), valued at SAR 300 million, to enhance the Kingdom’s rail infrastructure. Announced during the Saudi Rail Exhibition, the five-year Technical Support and Spare Part Supply Agreement (TSSSA) aims to support SAR’s critical east-west freight corridor, a transportation route crucial to Saudi Arabia’s economic growth.

Under this agreement, Alstom will deliver comprehensive support to SAR, including ongoing technical assistance, a steady supply of spare parts and targeted staff training. The agreement also incorporates the use of Alstom’s HealthHub™ digital solution, which monitors locomotive performance in real-time, enabling predictive maintenance. This technology will help reduce downtime, streamline maintenance and improve fleet efficiency, ensuring the reliability of diesel locomotives on SAR’s east-west freight corridor.

According to Mohamed Khalil, Alstom’s Managing Director for the Middle East Regional Headquarters, the partnership is designed to increase local expertise and contribute to the Kingdom’s development goals. He stated, “This agreement is a testament to our shared vision with SAR of advancing Saudi Arabia’s transportation ecosystem in alignment with Vision 2030. By empowering SAR with cutting-edge technologies and knowledge transfer, we are fostering a competitive and sustainable sector while enriching local talent and expertise within the Kingdom’s railway industry. This collaboration will provide SAR’s engineers and technicians with invaluable hands-on experience, bolstering their capabilities and solidifying their vital role in the Kingdom’s ambitious growth plans.”

The east-west railway, a key link between the ports of Dammam and Jubail and the Riyadh dry port, plays an essential role in the smooth movement of goods across Saudi Arabia. By enhancing the corridor’s efficiency, this agreement directly supports the Vision 2030 goal of establishing Saudi Arabia as a central logistics hub, diversifying the economy and promoting sustainable development.