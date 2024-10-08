Mumbai Metro Aqua Line launches with Alstom’s driverless trains

Posted: 8 October 2024 | Global Railway Review |

The first phase of Mumbai Metro’s Aqua Line, featuring 100% made-in-India driverless trains and automation technologies supplied by Alstom, is set to transform urban mobility.

Credit: Alstom

Alstom has announced that the first phase of Mumbai Metro’s Aqua Line, equipped with driverless trains and cutting-edge signalling systems, is set to commence commercial operations. This stretch will connect the Bandra Kurla Complex business district to Aarey JVLR, offering a streamlined commute for Mumbaikars. The Aqua Line, spanning 33.5km, is Mumbai’s first underground metro and one of the longest continuous underground stretches in India.

Alstom India, which supplied the driverless Metropolis train sets and signalling solutions, plays a pivotal role in the line’s automation. Olivier Loison, Managing Director of Alstom India, said: “The Alstom built full stack mobility solutions for the Mumbai Aqua Line is packed with some of the most sophisticated engineering and technology solutions for Mumbai’s first underground metro. With our 100% made-in-India driverless trains, we are demonstrating that innovation and efficiency can go hand-in-hand. Our longstanding partnership with MMRCL has enabled us to deliver a world-class metro experience that promises to significantly ease the daily commute for millions of Mumbaikars.”

The Aqua Line operates with Urbalis Forward, a CBTC (communications-based train control) system allowing for driverless operations at the highest grade of automation (GOA4). Other key technologies include automatic train supervision, platform screen doors, video communication for emergency situations and mechanical-electrical supervisory systems.

The driverless trains are designed for both efficiency and sustainability. With 75% motorisation, these metro cars offer quick acceleration and deceleration, enhanced by a regenerative braking system that reduces carbon emissions. Additionally, 96% of the train materials are recyclable, in line with environmental sustainability goals.

Alstom has provided 31 modern, lightweight trains for the Aqua Line, each capable of carrying 3,000 passengers, impacting over 1.6 million daily commuters. Advanced safety features like facial recognition cameras, emergency communication systems and fire detection ensure passenger security.