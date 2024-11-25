Manufacturers of rail products urged to transition to revised rail standard testing for compliance

0 SHARES

Posted: 25 November 2024 | Global Railway Review |

Manufacturers of railway components are urged to adopt the updated BS EN 45545-2:2020 fire safety standards proactively to ensure compliance and avoid future retesting costs.

Credit: Warringtonfire

Manufacturers of rail components such as seating, flooring and wall linings are being encouraged to adopt updated BS EN 45545-2:2020 testing standards, designed to enhance fire safety. Early compliance is advised to avoid complications when these standards become mandatory.

The updated standard, “Railway Applications – Fire Protection on Railway Vehicles: Requirements for Fire Behaviour of Materials and Components,” has been in effect in the UK since August 2023. However, it has not yet been integrated into the UK’s National Technical Specification Notice (NTSN), which sets standards for the design, operation and maintenance of the UK rail system. Until formal adoption into the NTSN, many UK manufacturers continue to test against the older BS EN 45545-2:2013+A1:2015 standard.

The European Union (EU), in contrast, has set a transition deadline of 1 January 2026, after which compliance with the 2020 version will be compulsory. Meanwhile, the UK has yet to confirm a timeline for mandatory adoption, creating uncertainty for manufacturers.

Warringtonfire, a leading UK provider of testing and certification services, is encouraging manufacturers to adopt the updated standards proactively. According to Dennis Tuyogon, Lead Analytical Chemist at Warringtonfire and technical committee member of FSH/19 (Fire Precautions in Railway Vehicles), early adoption ensures alignment with both current UK and EU requirements, simplifying future compliance. “Waiting for this mandate could lead to costly retesting, as products tested under the older standard may no longer comply when the new standard becomes enforced,” he noted.

To support this transition, Warringtonfire hosted a Rail Seminar on 15 October 2024, gathering industry experts, train builders and rail engineers to discuss the updated standards and their implications. Additional quarterly seminars are planned, with the next event scheduled for February 2025. The goal is to continue raising awareness and provide industry insights on the updated regulations and their impact.

The 2020 updates to BS EN 45545-2 reflect advances in testing methods and incorporate lessons learned from prior applications, ensuring the standard aligns with current industry knowledge. According to Tuyogon, while the updates are not extensive, they are crucial for keeping testing methodologies current. Warringtonfire already provides testing to the updated standard and advises manufacturers to follow suit to ensure both competitive positioning and up-to-date compliance with evolving safety standards.

Warringtonfire’s services in railway fire testing include flammability, smoke density and toxicity assessments, helping manufacturers align with the highest safety levels required for modern rail applications.