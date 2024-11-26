RSSB launches AI-powered tool to enhance rail freight safety and efficiency

Posted: 26 November 2024 | Global Railway Review |

The Rail Safety and Standards Board’s AI-driven tool will help rail freight operators monitor and manage wheelset conditions, aiming to improve safety, reduce costs and enhance operational efficiency.

The Rail Safety and Standards Board (RSSB) has announced that it has unveiled an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered Wheelset Intervention Support Tool, aimed at helping rail freight operators identify and manage wheelset issues before they lead to costly repairs and disruptions to other train services. This development seeks to enhance safety and operational efficiency across the UK rail network.

Approximately 100 freight trains are removed from service each year for urgent wagon maintenance, which is necessary to reduce derailment risks and protect railway infrastructure. According to RSSB, Wheelset condition is a significant factor in overall track health, with worn or damaged wheelsets contributing to increased track wear and higher repair costs. Keeping wheelsets in good condition not only improves safety and performance but also reduces long-term expenses for both operators and infrastructure managers.

The Wheelset Intervention Support Tool, developed by RSSB, utilises predictive AI analytics. Drawing on data from wheel impact load detectors and other monitoring sources, the tool assesses the degradation of wheelsets over time. By doing so, it helps identify potential issues before they result in serious problems.

The tool is expected to offer several key benefits:

Enhanced operational efficiency: By optimising maintenance schedules, freight operators can reduce downtime and increase the reliability of their services

Cost savings: Proactive maintenance of wheelsets helps reduce long-term costs by extending their lifespan and minimising the need for emergency repairs

Improved safety: Early detection of wheelset wear or damage can prevent infrastructure damage and mitigate broader safety risks.

RSSB has initiated a pilot programme for the Wheelset Intervention Support Tool, partnering with select rail freight operators to gather insights and further refine the tool’s capabilities. A full roll-out is expected in 2025, offering the potential to significantly improve maintenance practices and safety across the rail freight sector.