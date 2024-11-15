UK rail industry advances supply chain decarbonisation with RSSB’s new framework

Posted: 15 November 2024 | Global Railway Review |

The Rail Safety and Standards Board is leading efforts to cut greenhouse gas emissions across the UK rail supply chain by providing a framework for data-driven carbon reduction strategies.

The UK rail industry, a critical component of sustainable transport, is advancing in its mission to reduce carbon emissions, with a particular focus on supply chain decarbonisation. Leading this effort, the Rail Safety and Standards Board (RSSB) has announced that it has been actively researching strategies to identify and tackle emissions from the rail supply chain.

Approximately 50% of the rail industry’s greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions are linked to its extensive value chain, encompassing materials, manufacturing and maintenance. However, challenges like limited data availability and confidentiality concerns have made it difficult to gain a complete understanding of these emissions.

RSSB’s recent research has highlighted significant “carbon hotspots” within the rail supply chain, such as materials like concrete and steel, as well as the production and upkeep of rolling stock. To address these areas, RSSB has introduced a framework that offers rail organisations and suppliers tools to standardise carbon data collection. These tools aim to help the industry:

Optimise data flow: Streamline the transfer and storage of carbon data from supply chains

Advance carbon accounting: Shift from general spend-based data to more precise, activity-based information

Identify mitigation opportunities: Uncover efficient methods for reducing supply chain carbon emissions

Overcome barriers: Address key obstacles to achieving net zero goals.

Ben Warren, Emissions Principal at RSSB, said: “Reducing greenhouse gas emissions from the supply chain is a complex challenge for the whole economy, not just rail. This research project improved our understanding of the emissions from the supply chain. The guidance we have put together builds on this understanding and helps rail suppliers to focus attention on the major emission hotspots. Collecting better data means you can more accurately calculate emissions. This will empower you to make informed decisions and reduce the emissions associated with your work.”

By equipping the rail sector with this data-driven guidance, RSSB aims to support collaborative efforts across the industry to accelerate the shift towards a low-carbon future.