Shakil Akbar appointed Rail Replacement Manager North at Great British Rail Replacement

3 December 2024

Great British Rail Replacement appoints Shakil Akbar as Rail Replacement Manager North to enhance efficiency and set new industry standards in rail disruption services.

Credit: Great British Rail Replacement

Great British Rail Replacement (GBRR), an organisation transforming rail replacement services in the UK, has announced the appointment of Shakil Akbar as Rail Replacement Manager North. Akbar will collaborate with GBRR’s leadership team, including Ian Jeffrey and Alex Warner, to enhance supplier coordination, streamline disruption response times and boost operational efficiency.

GBRR, launched in July 2024 as part of the CMAC Group, has been actively redefining standards in the rail replacement sector. The organisation has engaged train operators and the Department for Transport (DfT) to align its innovative services with industry needs. It has also conducted an extensive review of the railway replacement market, analysed competitors and established internal working groups focusing on critical areas such as customer experience, safety, supply chain management, technology, pricing and service delivery.

Akbar brings over 20 years of rail industry expertise, having held pivotal roles at Fraser Eagle, First Rail Support (now FTS), and most recently Abellio Rail Replacement (now Transport UK). At Abellio, he managed the ScotRail Rail Replacement contract, gaining substantial experience in the field.

Commenting on his new role, Akbar said: “GBRR is setting the benchmark for rail replacement services in the UK, and I’m pleased to be joining at such an important time. The developments made by GBRR so far demonstrate the team’s commitment to raising industry standards, and I look forward to contributing to this, delivering an even better service for rail operators and passengers.”

Peter Slater, CEO of CMAC Group, expressed his confidence in Akbar’s appointment, stating: “GBRR is an important strategic initiative for CMAC Group as we aim to make a significant impact in the rail replacement market. Shakil’s proven track record, industry knowledge and strong working relationships with large vehicle and taxi suppliers across the UK will be invaluable as we build on the progress made since GBRR’s launch.”

The appointment underscores CMAC Group‘s dedication to advancing GBRR’s mission of improving railway replacement services for both operators and passengers.