Award sponsors praise winners of RailStaff Awards 2024

Posted: 14 December 2024 | Elizabeth Jordan - Global Railway Review |

Sponsors of the 2024 RailStaff Awards, Land Sherriff, review presenting a top prize at the industry event.

The RailStaff Awards took place at the NEC in Birmingham on Thursday 28th November. The annual awards recognise and celebrate the extraordinary efforts of employees in the rail industry across the UK, and this year had a glitzy New York City theme.

As well as attending the awards, Land Sheriffs sponsored the Charity Award and presented the prize to the worthy winners.

“We were honoured to not only sponsor the Charity Award at this year’s RailStaff Awards but to also present the trophy to Kev Adlam, Mark Bridel and Jerry Dickinson from Network Rail and GB Railfreight for their wonderful charity work with Martin House Children’s Hospice. There were so many excellent winners on the night, each recognised for their exceptional contributions to the rail industry” says James Coyle, Managing Director of Land Sheriffs.

The Charity Award celebrates rail industry employees that make a difference in the sector through charity and compassion, whether that’s for colleagues or commuters, or involves raising money and going the extra mile to help out.

It was just one of many awards presented on the night, alongside Graduate of the Year, Rail Engineer of the Year and Rail Ambassador of the Year, to name a few. These awards were presented to people in job roles ranging from managers and assistants to trainees and apprentices.

One of Land Sheriffs’ own team members – Nick Lay – was a finalist for the Lifesaver Award, which recognises someone who has carried out a life-saving intervention.

“All at Land Sheriffs extend their congratulations to our colleague Nick Lay for being a finalist for the Lifesaver Award. It’s a huge achievement, and represents the brilliant work not only Nick but the whole of the Land Sheriffs team does every day. To date, we have completed 455 life-saving interventions” James added.

Land Sheriffs have almost 20 years’ experience providing security services for a range of clients across the UK, predominantly in the rail industry. Their dedicated team are committed to protecting their clients’ staff, assets and infrastructure.

With a 24-hour CCTV room and a team of hand-picked, skilled security professionals, they deliver services ranging from mobile patrols and manned guarding, to on-train security, welfare patrols and crime prevention measures.

“It’s a privilege to have been involved in the RailStaff Awards! We’d like to congratulate every winner and every nominee; we can’t praise them enough for the impact their contributions have had on the rail industry. It wouldn’t keep moving without them!” concluded James.