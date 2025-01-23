Young woman becomes one of the latest Fellows of Institution of Civil Engineers

Posted: 23 January 2025 | Elizabeth Jordan - Global Railway Review |

Five professionals who have been awarded Fellowship by the Institution of Civil Engineers (ICE), the highest grade of membership and a globally recognised mark of professional excellence.

Fellowship is awarded in recognition of the significant contribution engineers have made to the profession and is an endorsement of leadership, knowledge, skills and experience. The list includes Georgia Thompson, who, at the age of 30, is the youngest woman ever to have achieved Fellowship.

A chartered civil engineer and design manager currently working as part of Costain’s role as major project partner on the Heathrow Airport terminal asset renewal programme, Georgia has had previous engineering roles on HS2, Network Rail and Transport for London.

Since 2023 Costain has successfully supported and coached 13 engineers through the ICE Fellowship application process as part of their career development. This is in addition to many other professional qualifications Costain supports across all levels and disciplines, with more than 450 chartered engineers across the organisation. In addition to Georgia, Costain professionals Simon Chaffer, Richard Helme, John Holding and Clive Glasspool also achieved ICE Fellowship last year.

Georgia Thompson, civil engineer at Costain, commented “It’s an honour to have achieved the highest level of ICE membership. At Costain, our purpose is to improve people’s lives and I’m incredibly proud to be recognised among a peer group of world class engineers that have made such a difference to society.”

Katherine Etheridge, ICE regional director, London, South East, and East of England, said “It’s a privilege to be part of our members’ professional journeys. The ICE’s purpose is to ensure people and planet have the infrastructure they need to thrive, and we can’t do that without our members expertise. Seeing them achieve Fellowship status is always exciting.”

Andrew Threlfall, group chief engineer at Costain, said, “Congratulations to Georgia, Simon, Richard, John and Clive for achieving Fellowship status. At Costain, we place great importance on personal and professional growth and developing all our people to be the best they can be. Our engineering-led approach is vital to ensure we continue to deliver predictable, best-in-class sustainable infrastructure solutions for our customers.”