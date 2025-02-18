RIA responds to rail reform consultation

Posted: 18 February 2025 | Elizabeth Jordan - Global Railway Review |

The Government has launched a consultation on plans for the rail reform bill which will establish Great British Railways (GBR), bringing track and train together.

Commenting, Railway Industry Association (RIA) Chair Noel Travers said “Today’s announcement is an important milestone in rail reform, as we move one step closer towards seeing Great British Railways established.

“RIA has consistently called for Government to move forward with industry reform. More than anything, businesses supplying the railway need clarity and certainty over the Government’s plans for the sector, so that they can invest with confidence. It is welcome that the Government’s announcement recognises the need for a long-term rail strategy to give industry certainty on what they can expect, including a long-term plan for rolling stock, which is urgently needed.

“RIA will continue to champion the need to collaborate with the supply chain as GBR is established, given that over half of all rail spending is through rail suppliers. In 2022, RIA set out five ‘tests’ for Great British Railways, to ensure the best value from the supply chain. These tests remain just as relevant today and are regularly cited by officials. They call for no hiatus in current work; transparency; partnership; productivity; and finally, ambition for the reforms to leave a positive legacy.”