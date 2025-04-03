Eurostar responds to recent ORR report

Posted: 3 April 2025 | Elizabeth Jordan - Global Railway Review |

Eurostar has stated that it welcomes this independent study by the Office of Road and Rail. It confirms what Eurostar has said all along…

The international high-speed rail service has released an official statement saying: the Temple Mills depot is effectively almost full today for major maintenance work and would require investment to meet the growing demands of international rail.

The options presented in the report could help create some capacity, but this would not be enough to accommodate the stated ambitions of any single operator. This includes the three organisations who have applied to the regulator and the needs of Eurostar itself.

Eurostar has complied fully with the regulatory process and will continue to do so. This is in advance of any train orders being placed – and years ahead of those trains being built and needing to access Temple Mills.

We believe the conversation now needs to move beyond the inadequate space within the existing depot to look at the bigger picture. Capacity constraints have always been a challenge – whether in stations, at the borders or on-board trains. For 30 years, Eurostar has successfully found new solutions, working closely with stakeholders, and always with our customers in mind.

Demand for international rail and sustainable travel is at an all-time high, which is a hugely positive story for European connections and the planet. Eurostar is once again accelerating sustainable growth by aiming to reach 30 million passengers and will invest close to €2bn in up to 50 new trains for customers to enjoy.

Eurostar is willing to invest once again in new maintenance capacity and in many other areas to help deliver our ambitious growth plans. Other operators should consider investing in the system as well. We welcome the opportunity for discussion with government and the regulator to create an ambitious framework to unlock this private investment and deliver the economic growth, stronger connections and sustainable contribution which this historic moment for international rail travel promises to deliver.