Northern to offer ‘through tickets’ for rail passengers in Blackpool

Posted: 5 August 2022 | Elliot Robinson (Global Railway Review) |

Northern, in partnership with Blackpool Transport, will offer rail passengers ‘through tickets’ that will also cover bus and tram journeys in Blackpool.

Credit: Northern

People heading to Blackpool on trains operated by Northern will now be able to buy one ‘through ticket’ that will also cover their bus and tram journeys in the town. Working in partnership with Blackpool Transport, the seaside resort’s bus and tram operator, customers will be able to travel onwards from Blackpool North or Blackpool South to destinations including Fleetwood, Bispham and Thornton Cleveleys.

“This partnership is a great example of us finding ways to make our customer’s journeys easier,” Chris Jackson, Regional Director for Northern, said. “We’re proud to be working with Blackpool Transport to help connect thousands of our customers with their work, leisure and education destinations.”

Northern is the second largest train operator in the UK, with nearly 2,000 services a day to more than 500 stations across the North of England. In total, more than 100 million passenger journeys are made on the network each year.

Northern employ more than 7,000 people across the length and breadth of the network. They are owned by Northern Trains Ltd, a subsidiary of the Department for Transport’s public sector owning group, ‘DOHL.’ DOHL has responsibility for two other rail companies: LNER and SE Trains (‘Southeastern’).

Recently, Northern introduced 100 brand new trains as part of a £500 million investment in regional rail. The aim is to offer customers ‘a better way to go’ with further improvements across the network including the renovation of station facilities, better lighting, upgraded car parks and enhanced CCTV coverage.