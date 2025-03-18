Costain appoints Alistair Geddes as rail sector director to drive growth and deliver excellence

Posted: 18 March 2025 | Gabriel Higgins |

Alistair Geddes joins Costain as rail sector director to support growth, leveraging his expertise from Balfour Beatty and major UK infrastructure projects.

Credit: Costain

Costain, the infrastructure solutions company, has appointed Alistair Geddes as rail sector director. Alistair joins from Balfour Beatty, where he was operations director, leading its rail system business and managing key projects for clients like Network Rail, Transport for Wales, and Transport for London. He has also contributed to major infrastructure programmes such as Crossrail, Hinkley Point C Marine Works, and the Olympic Stadium transformation.

Details on Costain new director for the rail sector

His appointment comes after a successful growth period for Costain’s transportation division, which recently secured two significant HS2 contracts, including a £400m contract for tunnel and lineside M&E systems, and a separate £300m high-voltage power supply contract with Siemens Mobility.

Jonathan Willcock, managing director, of transportation at Costain, commented: “Alistair’s experience will support our rail sector growth as we address challenges in UK rail infrastructure, particularly resilience amid rising demand and extreme weather.” Alistair Geddes added, “I look forward to using Costain’s expertise to continue delivering best-in-class rail infrastructure services.”