Alstom’s six-car C-Series train for METRONET to begin dynamic testing

0 SHARES

Posted: 18 August 2022 | Elliot Robinson (Global Railway Review) |

The first Western Australian made C-series train from Alstom has completed high-voltage static testing and is now scheduled for dynamic testing.

Credit: Alstom

The first Alstom C-series railcar built in Western Australia (WA) for METRONET has completed high-voltage testing and will move to the Nowergup depot next month for an extensive dynamic validation testing period. The train will soon conduct dynamic testing to ensure the units will move more than 103,000 passengers daily as safely, efficiently, and smoothly as possible.

Testing will include braking and acceleration, operational systems, passenger comfort, and energy consumption, ensuring the train is ready for passenger service. It is crucial the train is tested in a live environment, with existing signalling and communications systems. This will be conducted outside regular passenger service hours where possible to minimise disruption to the network. The first unit is expected to roll onto the network and into passenger service in late 2023.

Related news you will enjoy: ARA welcomes METRONET Forrestfield-Airport Link opening date

The new C-Series railcars, and Australian railcars will be delivered over a 10-year period as part of a contract that Alstom has with the Public Transport Authority of Western Australia (PTA). Under the contract, Alstom is responsible for the design, supply, manufacturing, testing, and commissioning of 41 x 6-car electric (EMU) and 2 x 3-car diesel (DMU) trains and 20 years maintenance of the EMU trains and maintenance support services for the DMU trains. These new railcars will run along the Joondalup and Mandurah lines, two of the busiest services on the Perth network.

In Western Australia, this is the first time since 1994 that locally built railcars will have at least 50 per cent local content, in a commitment to supporting local jobs. This contract will also provide a positive boost for the state’s rolling stock supply chain, jobs, and skills development.

The METRONET project provides a unique opportunity for Western Australia to manage Perth’s projected future growth while re-establishing its railway manufacturing industry, creating jobs, investing in infrastructure and supporting local manufacturing and supply chains.

“Alstom is delighted to have completed the first six-car train in the Bellevue facility,” Mark Coxon, Managing Director for Alstom, said. “These locally manufactured trains will provide a boost to the local economy and provide ongoing local jobs for local workers. The next 12 months of dynamic testing will ensure these trains meet Alstom’s rigorous quality standards in order to provide a safe, comfortable, and reliable public transport option for the people of WA.”