MRCE order 14 Vectron locomotives from Siemens Mobility

MRCE now have 147 Vectron locomotives in their fleet due to an additional order of 14 Vectron MS multisystem locomotives from Siemens Mobility.

A rendering of the Vectron locomotive that Mitsui Rail Capital Europe ordered

Credit: Siemens Mobility

Mitsui Rail Capital Europe (MRCE), a full-service locomotive leasing company, has ordered 14 Vectron MS multisystem locomotives from Siemens Mobility on the basis of an existing contract. With this order, MRCE will have a fleet of 147 Vectron locomotives. MRCE plans to use the locomotives in Germany, Austria, Hungary, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Romania, and the Netherlands.

“We are especially pleased that our long-standing customer MRCE is further expanding its fleet of Vectrons,” Albrecht Neumann, CEO of Rolling Stock at Siemens Mobility, said. “MCRE’s trust in us shows that our Vectron locomotives stand for reliability and flexibility in European passenger and freight transport.”

“We believe that Vectron will be the solution in the long run for meeting future cross-border needs in the European market, and we intend to steadily increase our Vectron fleet as a main asset in our portfolio,” Hayato Yanagisawa, CEO of MRCE, said.

The multisystem locomotives ordered by MRCE have a maximum power at wheel of 6.4 megawatts and a top speed of 160km/h. The locomotives will be manufactured at the Siemens Mobility plant in Munich-Allach and equipped with the European Train Control System (ETCS) as well as the required national train control systems.   Since their introduction, Siemens Mobility has sold more than 1,500 Vectron locomotives to 62 customers in 16 countries. The Vectron fleet has covered more than 600 million kilometres in service to date and the locomotives are approved for operating in 20 European countries.