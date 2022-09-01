Network Rail confirms major track improvements to the Chiltern main line

Posted: 1 September 2022 | Global Railway Review |

Passengers using the Chiltern main line to travel between Birmingham, Oxford and London will soon benefit from smoother, more reliable journeys.

Network Rail has confirmed that it is due to carry out major track upgrades at Harbury tunnel between Leamington Spa and Banbury.

Work will include installing 550 metres of new track in an investment worth £600,000.

Denise Wetton, Network Rail’s Central Route Director, said: “These major track improvements to the Chiltern main line will mean better, smoother and more reliable journeys for passengers and freight in future”

Jacqueline Dey, Operations Director at Chiltern Railways, said: “We will ensure that customers are well-informed about the short-term impact these significant improvements will have on their journeys, and thank customers in advance for their patience while these vital works take place. Network Rail’s track improvements on the Chiltern main line will improve customer experience and ensure that our railway is fit for purpose as passenger demand continues to increase post-pandemic.”

John Robson, Regional Director for West Midlands and North West at CrossCountry, said: “This vital investment in the railway infrastructure will enhance our customers’ travel experience and improve reliability.”

The work is expected to take place over Saturday 10 and Sunday 11 September, and Saturday 17 and Sunday 18 September 2022.