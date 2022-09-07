Anne-Marie Trevelyan appointed new UK Secretary of State for Transport

Anne-Marie Trevelyan has been appointed as the new UK Secretary of State for Transport, and the rail industry has reacted to the news.

It has been announced that Anne-Marie Trevelyan has been appointed as the new Secretary of State for Transport. Trevelyan has been an MP in the Berwick-upon-Tweed constituency since 2015 and has previously held roles such as the Secretary of State for International Trade and President of the Board of Trade.

As Secretary of State for Transport, Trevelyan will be responsible for the overall policies of the Department for Transport (DfT), with responsibility for the Northern Powerhouse and the oversight of departmental COVID-19 responsibilities. The role was previously held by Grant Shapps between 2019 and 2022. Trevelyan enters the role amid a period of turmoil, with further UK rail strikes scheduled throughout September 2022.

“We would like to congratulate Anne-Marie Trevelyan on being appointed as Secretary of State for Transport,” Darren Caplan, Chief Executive of the Railway Industry Association (RIA) said. “It is clearly a challenging time for the railway industry; however, the industry is standing ready and willing to play its part as the Government seeks to generate economic growth and deliver Net Zero. We wish the Secretary of State well in her new role.”