Etihad Rail conclude knowledge transfer programme with DB

0 SHARES

Etihad Rail and DB have concluded their joint knowledge transfer programme, which started in 2013, ahead of schedule.

Credit: Etihad Rail

Etihad Rail has concluded the knowledge transfer programme with Deutsche Bahn (DB) ahead of schedule. The partnership between the two organisations, oversaw the establishment of the joint venture Etihad Rail DB in 2013, where the exchange of knowledge in railway operations, operations control centres (OCCs), maintenance of rolling stock, and development of the operating rules and regulations, was integral for subsequent operations. This took place during InnoTrans 2022, which was held in Berlin, Germany from 20-23 September 2022.

These areas of support and experience shared by Deutsche Bahn led to the achievement of critical milestones, enabling Etihad Rail to establish a vital national industry through the creation of the UAE’s first railway network.

Supplementary to knowledge transfer, Deutsche Bahn provided Etihad Rail with guidance on the Health, Safety, Environment, & Quality (HSEQ) requirements and the development of the Operational Safety Case, which ultimately resulted in Etihad Rail DB’s accreditation as the UAE’s first heavy rail operator.

“We conclude our knowledge transfer programme with our partner of almost a decade; Deutsche Bahn, ahead of schedule and in line with international best practices,” Shadi Malak, Chief Executive Officer at Etihad Rail, said. “We would like to extend our sincere gratitude to Deutsche Bahn, who shared valuable knowledge and expertise, aiding us in our goals to become one of the leading entities in the railway industry globally. We look forward to future opportunities, to work together again and achieve further successes.”

“We are proud of our successful and long-standing partnership with Etihad Rail,” Niko Warbanoff, CEO of the DB E.C.O. Group, said. “Together we have achieved the highest customer satisfaction with ADNOC, made a significant contribution to climate protection by saving a large amount of CO2 emissions, and kept our promise to provide a sustainable knowledge transfer to our partner Etihad Rail and the Emirati people.”

The joint venture Etihad Rail DB has been responsible for the operations of Stage One of the UAE National Rail Network since 2016, building a reputation of the highest levels of quality, safety, punctuality, and customer satisfaction, bringing together major benefits for its customer, and the United Arab Emirates.

Since operations began for Stage One of the UAE National Rail Network, Deutsche Bahn has supported Etihad Rail in transporting over 44 million tonnes of Sulphur across 4,400 trains, whilst boasting an immaculate safety record of zero LTIs and delivering exceptional punctuality rates, to ensure a reliable service. Consequently, Etihad Rail has reduced over 370,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions, and 2.68 million truck trips, supporting the UAE’s Net Zero 2050 Strategic Initiative.

Year-to-date, Etihad Rail DB has run 382 trains, and transported 3,685,000 tonnes of Sulphur, with a punctuality rate of 98.4 per cent, which reflects the high level of customer satisfaction achieved.