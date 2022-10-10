Network Rail complete £4.5m Newcastle track upgrade

The completed renewal upgrades on 750m of track at Newcastle Central station will help to boost reliability and provide smoother journeys for passengers.

Credit: Network Rail

Network Rail have announced that major work at Newcastle Central station has finished. The track upgrade aims to boost reliability and provide smoother journeys for passengers.

The renewal of 750m of track cost £4.5 million and will help to improve reliability, allowing passengers get to where they need to be on time. The old timber support system has been replaced with concrete, which makes it easier to spot any issues with the track and fix them more quickly, reducing delays.

Work was also done to renew the overhead line equipment and switches and crossings, the specialist pieces of rail which allow trains to move from one piece of track to another. This will result in less disruption for passengers in the future.

“Our teams have worked around the clock to deliver this project on time,” Paul Rutter, Route Director for Network Rail’s East Coast route, said. “It is great to see it reach the finish line, so that passengers can begin to reap the benefits of more reliable journeys. We are sorry for the impact the work has had on people’s plans, especially with strike action added to the mix. I’d like to thank everyone for their patience whilst these significant upgrades were delivered, ensuring that we can keep running services efficiently and smoothly both now and in the future.”