Elizabeth line connects Canary Wharf to Heathrow

The new Elizabeth line connection enables passengers to travel directly from Canary Wharf to Heathrow in just 45 minutes.

Credit: David Parry/PA Wire.

Elizabeth line passengers are now able to travel from Canary Wharf direct to Heathrow in just 45 minutes. The direct connection of the Elizabeth line will make the journey to the airport the quickest route to and from Canary Wharf. The line has already proven hugely popular with commuters, with two million passengers departing at the Wharf since it opened in May.

Canary Wharf to Heathrow

Live flight departures from Heathrow are being displayed at Canary Wharf, international visitors will be able to shop at Canary Wharf, with the line making it even easier for passengers to access over 300 shops, cafes, bars and restaurants. Canary Wharf boasts more to experience on arrival than any other station on the line, including the UK’s largest collection of free outdoor art, London’s longest-running ice rink, 20 acres of green spaces, 5km of waterside boardwalk and an award-winning roof garden that sits above the station in Crossrail Place.

More than two million trips are currently made each week on the Elizabeth line, with air conditioning on each train carriage, increased luggage space, a mix of metro and mainline seats, and free Wi-Fi coming soon.

The Elizabeth Line

“The new Elizabeth line is a game-changer for our residents, office workers and visitors as people can now travel direct to and from Heathrow in just 45 minutes,” Shobi Khan, CEO of Canary Wharf Group, said. “Business travellers and residents who would have previously opted for multiple connecting tube lines or taxis can now enjoy state-of-the-art travel on the Elizabeth line, which is comfortable and greener. We hope businesses currently taking residency in Canary Wharf will relish the vast number of international business opportunities the extension is sure to bring, and we hope to inspire other businesses and Londoners alike to take up residency here.”

“The full opening of the Elizabeth line will mean the UK’s travel hub, Heathrow, and its business hub, Canary Wharf, are directly connected like never before,” Ross Baker, Chief Commercial Officer for Heathrow, said. “It enables all passengers travelling through Heathrow to get to and from Canary Wharf direct at unprecedented speed which is a big win for global business and sustainable travel. At Heathrow we work extremely hard to consistently enhance passenger experiences and displaying flights from the airport at Canary Wharf is a way of making sure that starts at the beginning of the journey.”