CSX appoints Transforming Rail in Virginia programme manager

Posted: 24 November 2022 | Global Railway Review |

CSX Transportation has selected Michael Baker International to lead programme and construction management for the $3.7 billion Transforming Rail in Virginia project.

Michael Baker International – a global leader in engineering, planning and consulting services – has been selected by CSX Transportation (CSX) to lead programme and construction management for significant rail enhancement projects as part the Transforming Rail in Virginia (TRV) initiative.

The TRV programme represents an innovative public/private partnership, which also includes the Federal Railroad Administration (FRA), Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT), Amtrak and Virginia Railway Express (VRE) commuter rail operator as key stakeholders.

This work is being completed in conjunction with the Virginia Passenger Rail Authority (VPRA), the lead state agency for TRV, and encompasses the design and construction of multiple projects between Washington, DC, and Richmond, Virginia, totaling $3.7 billion.

Enhancing passenger rail services

A leading supplier of rail-based freight transportation, CSX operates more than 2,000 miles of track throughout the state of Virginia. VPRA, created in 2020, will gain control of 350 miles of railroad right-of-way and 225 miles of existing track from CSX as TRV capital investments are completed, enabling expanded passenger rail services. Once Virginia completes construction of a separate passenger rail corridor along this section of track, Virginia and CSX will benefit from freight-dedicated tracks free of passenger rail traffic. This will lead to enhanced passenger rail service, such as more frequent Amtrak state-supported trains and a near doubling of VRE Fredericksburg Line commuter service to include new late-night and weekend service.

Kirsten Bowen, National Director, Freight Rail at Michael Baker International, said: “Michael Baker International has a history of overseeing rail and transit projects for more than 40 rail carriers throughout the country, providing innovative solutions that enable our clients to achieve their goals and ultimately, enhance the transportation of freight. I am thrilled that the Michael Baker International team, supported by Patrick Engineering, is servicing CSX on this exciting infrastructure project that will transform rail in Virginia, as well as the Rail and Transit Practice at Michael Baker International.”

Michael Baker International will provide programme management and construction management services for TRV project delivery over the next 10 years. The firm will serve as owner-representative, collaborating with various design consultants to provide pre-construction and construction phase services including design reviews, project controls and construction management/inspection for multiple bridges, walls, track and associated infrastructure.