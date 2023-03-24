Great British Railways Transition Team publish first passenger journey analysis

GBRTT has shared its first passenger analysis to develop insights into the reasons people are taking the train and the wider implications for the industry.

Credit: GBRTT

Great British Railways Transition Team (GBRTT) has published the first Train Travel Snapshot – an analysis of passenger journey purpose throughout England, Scotland and Wales.

The UK Government tasked GBRTT with leading the industry’s recovery from the pandemic, alongside delivering much-needed reform to create a simpler, better railway for everyone in Britain.

GBRTT worked with the industry regulator; the Office of Rail and Road (ORR), as well as the Department for Transport and Rail Delivery Group, to deliver the new insights, which not only seek to understand the reasons people are taking the train and any changes over time, but also implications and opportunities for industry revenue. This deeper understanding of rail’s customers will help to shape effective reform of the railways, recognising that people have more choice than ever over whether and how to travel.

“The final quarter of last year saw journey patterns begin to settle down as customers found a rhythm that made most sense for them after the upheaval of the pandemic,” Suzanne Donnelly, Director of Passenger Revenue at the Great British Railways Transition Team, said. “Our first Train Travel Snapshot shows clearly that leisure is the most popular reason to take a trip by rail, whether that’s spending time with friends and family or visiting new places. Still, we see plenty of opportunity to entice commuters and business travellers back, as well as to grow the leisure market further, with simpler fares and the right products to meet customers’ needs as they stand right now. We’re working with the Department of Transport and across the industry to do just that, for example testing single-leg pricing.”

GBRTT’s Train Travel Snapshot will be released quarterly to complement the publication of rail passenger use data by the Office of Rail and Road.

GBRTT’s Train Travel Snapshot 2022-23 Quarter 3: 1 Oct – 31 Dec