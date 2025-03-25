Trains resume between Newquay and Par after major Mid Cornwall Metro upgrade

Posted: 25 March 2025 | Gabriel Higgins |

Trains are back running between Newquay and Par after completing key work for the Mid Cornwall Metro project, improving local and long-distance services.

Trains are running again between Newquay and Par this morning following the completion of the third major stage of work for the Mid Cornwall Metro (MCM) project, aimed at transforming coast-to-coast travel in the county. The work, which took place over four weeks, involved the construction of a new passing loop at Goss Moor, replacement of 400m of track at St Blazey near Par station, repairs to the 152-year-old Ponts Mill viaduct, and installation of new signals between Newquay and Goonbarrow signal box.

Details on Newquay and Par train service

MCM, funded by the Government and Cornwall Council, is being delivered by Network Rail in partnership with the council and GWR. The first phase of the project will see hourly trains running between Newquay and Par, more than doubling the current service, later this year. Through trains from Newquay to Falmouth, via Par, St Austell, and Truro, will follow in 2026.

The new passing loop at Goss Moor, located within the Goss Moor National Nature Reserve, will allow both long-distance and local trains to run simultaneously. This work was approved by Natural England. Track replacement at St Blazey will also enable trains to pass there. Major repairs were made to the Ponts Mill viaduct, including the replacement of four spans using two 60-tonne cranes. The final stage of work saw the installation of eight new digital signals, which will come into use in September, enabling more trains to run.

Rail Minister Peter Lord Hendy commented, “The vital Mid Cornwall Metro project is all about improving transport connections for local people and tourists… and will be transformative for the whole region when fully complete.” Network Rail’s George Collinson added, “Trains can now pass each other at Goss Moor for the first time since the 1960s.” GWR’s Matthew Barnes highlighted the steady progress and the upcoming increase in services, which will soon connect Newquay and Falmouth.