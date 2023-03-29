TfW launch new South Wales Metro trains

Transport for Wales have launched the first of the brand-new South Wales Metro trains, signifying the start of a new Welsh transport era.

Credit: TfW

The first of the brand-new South Wales Metro trains have been launched by Lee Waters, Deputy Minister for Climate Change, at a ceremony in Caerphilly, signifying the start of a new transport era. The Class 231 Fast Light Intercity and Regional Trains (FLIRTs), built by leading manufacturer Stadler, are part of the £800 million investment Transport for Wales is making in brand-new trains for the Wales and Borders network.

Providing increased capacity with more and improved seating, modern air conditioning, power sockets and passenger information screens with up-to-the-minute travel information, the new trains will transform the customer experience. With the first one officially launched on the Rhymney Valley line, TfW will continue to introduce 35 of these trains over the coming years throughout South Wales, along with 36 electric tram-trains. Each train will have space for up to six bikes and automatic level boarding to assist those with limited mobility.

“Travelling on these new carriages is such a different experience from travelling on the old ones,” Lee Waters, Deputy Minister for Climate Change, said. “There’s more room, it’s much more comfortable and it is quieter and smoother. Come and give them a try.”

“These brand-new Class 231 trains will transform the customer experience and signify the first deliverable of the South Wales Metro,” James Price, CEO of Transport for Wales, said. “People are now starting to see transformation across our network with the introduction of brand-new, modern trains that will attract people to use public transport. We introduced our CAF Class 197 to the network at the start of the year and we’re proud today to launch yet another brand-new train in the Stadler Class 231 train. The South Wales Metro is a phased project and today signifies it is now starting to be delivered.”

“Stadler is delighted to see the first of the 71 trains we are delivering for Wales and the Borders enter passenger service,” Urs Bikle, Head of Engineering in Bussnang for Stadler, said. “Thirty-five of these are FLIRTs, our best-selling product, of which we have sold 2,500 in 21 countries. Designed with the passenger in mind, they enjoy high levels of comfort, operational performance, reliability and versatility. Level-boarding features throughout the train to make getting on and off easier for everyone, maintenance-friendly devices and components keep operating costs low and lightweight aluminium bodyshells promote environmental efficiency.”