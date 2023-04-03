Images: Transport for Wales launch first hybrid train service on Borderlands Line

Transport for Wales have made railway history on the Borderlands Line with the launch of the first battery-hybrid trains in regular passenger service in Wales.

Credit: TfW

Transport for Wales (TfW) has introduced the first battery-hybrid trains used in regular passenger service in Wales on the Borderlands Line between Wrexham and Bidston. The first service operated by one of TfW’s Class 230 trains left Wrexham Central at 07:31, following months of testing and crew training.

TfW own five three-carriage Class 230 trains, which each having over 120 seats and with capacity for over 420 customers – a significant increase over previous trains. The metro-style trains, which were repurposed from former London Underground trains, provide a more efficient and environmentally friendly service using diesel and batteries.

With fully accessible toilets, power sockets, electronic passenger information, Wi-Fi, bike racks and air conditioning, the trains are a significant milestone for TfW, as they continue to deliver on their plans to transform rail services throughout Wales and the borders.

“Funded by our £800m investment in a new fleet of trains, the Class 230s play an important part in our plans to transform rail services in Wales,” Lee Waters, The Deputy Minister for Climate Change with responsibility for Transport, said. “These new trains will offer greater comfort, and modern facilities and with the new hybrid engines will be better for the environment.”

“We’re delighted that the first Class 230 train has entered service. With hybrid engines and modern facilities, these trains will significantly improve the customer experience on the Borderlands Line by providing better facilities and increased capacity,” Alexia Course, Transport for Wales’ Chief Commercial Officer, said. “We’re committed to improving services between North Wales and the Liverpool City Region. We’ve already introduced brand new trains on services between Chester and Liverpool, and we’re planning to increase the frequency of services between Wrexham and Bidston, as well as providing a new direct service between Llandudno and Liverpool via the North Wales coast.”