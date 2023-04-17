Go-Ahead Norway appoints new Managing Director

0 SHARES

The Go-Ahead Group has selected Emil Eike as new Managing Director of Go-Ahead Norway.

Emil Eike - Credit: Go-Ahead Group

The Go-Ahead Group has appointed Emil Eike as Managing Director of the group’s Norwegian rail business, which operates long-distance and commuter rail routes in the south of the country.

Emil has more than 30 years of experience as a manager from the Armed Forces, the public transport and mobility industry. His track record includes 12 years at NSB, the Norwegian state-owned railway company. He has also worked as a consultant advising transport companies on strategy, and he is Chairman of Bybanen, the light rail network in Bergen.

“Emil combines extensive experience from the railway sector with a focus on innovation and clear leadership,” Magnus Hedin, CEO of Go-Ahead Nordic, said. “We are in an exciting period where we are working actively to further develop our passenger rail services. In Emil, we have found a skilled leader who can take that development further.”

Go-Ahead operates three lines in Norway – the Jæren line and the Sørlandet and Arendal routes. Services are a mixture of suburban and long-distance services between Oslo and Stavanger, including a sleeper train.

Go-Ahead employs 300 people in Norway and began operations in December 2019. The company’s operating contract with the Norwegian Rail Directorate runs to December 2027, with the option of a two-year extension to 2029.

“Trains are a key part of the overall mobility system in Norway and an important contributor to a sustainable society,” Emil Eike, new Managing Director of Go-Ahead Norway, said. “Together with the skilled and dedicated employees at Go-Ahead, I am really looking forward to being part of this important social mission,” says Emil. “Go-Ahead was also the winner of the first traffic package in Norway, and I have a great appreciation of courageous and innovative organisations.”

Emil will take on the role on 1 May 2023. Magnus Hedin has been filling the position of Managing Director on an interim basis, remains Chair of the Board of Go-Ahead Norwegian rail company.